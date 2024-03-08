Soludo Appoints Yoruba Man As Perm. Sec In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Osun state-born, Bayo Ojeyinka, as a Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

Naija News learnt that the appointment, which was based on merit, was commended by civil servants in the state, describing it as deserving.

According to Business Day, Ojeyinka has been in the Anambra state public service system since 1995, after completing his National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC) in the state.

He received the award as the best-serving corps member during his service year and was subsequently retained by the state government.

Speaking on his promotion, Ojeyinka expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo and promised to increase his productivity, transparency, and fairness in his work.

He said, “I am so excited to be considered. I don’t see this as a right but rather a rare privilege because so many brilliant officers also merited the promotion.

“I thank Mr Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo for this honour, and Ndi Anambra for all their love, kindness and support in my 29 years of living in Anambra State.

“I will repay the state with increased efficiency, productivity, transparency and fairness in my work.

“I thank my colleagues to, the Head of Service, Her Honour, Barrister Mrs Theodora Igwegbe for her wonderful support. I promise to live up to the great expectations.”