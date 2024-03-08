Canadian Dollar To Naira Black Market Today

Amidst fluctuating economic conditions, the Nigerian parallel currency market, widely referred to as the black market, has seen the Canadian Dollar to Naira exchange rate reach N1,159.044.

This rate, determined by informal currency traders known locally as ‘Abokis,’ underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Nigerians needing foreign currency amidst stringent official banking regulations and limited supply.

The black market plays a crucial role in the Nigerian economy, providing an alternative route for currency exchanges outside the conventional banking system.

This sector, while offering more attractive rates due to the supply and demand dynamics, is not without its risks.

Potential scams and the lack of regulation pose significant hazards to those engaging in transactions within this market.

As of today, exchanging 100 Canadian Dollars (CAD) will cost N115,904.40, while CAD1000 will exchange for a staggering N1,159,044.00.

Experts caution those engaging in black market transactions to be vigilant and seek out reputable and trustworthy dealers to avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities.

The Nigerian government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continue to explore measures to stabilize the official exchange rate and curb reliance on the parallel market.

However, these efforts have yet to bridge the gap significantly, leaving many to navigate the murky waters of the black market to meet their foreign currency needs.