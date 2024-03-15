Price Of Canadian Dollar To Naira Black Market Today

The black market price of Canadian Dollar to Naira today March 15, 2024 refers to the exchange rate at which the Canadian Dollar is being bought and sold by Abokis.

The black market, also known as the parallel market, operates outside the official banking system and is influenced by supply and demand dynamics.

Buying Canadian dollars in the black market might be risky because the market is full of scams.

It’s important to note that the Aboki price of the Canadian Dollar to Naira in the black market is typically higher than the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This is because the black market operates with limited regulations and higher risk, leading to increased costs for currency traders.

As a result, individuals or businesses looking to exchange Canadian Dollars for Naira in the black market may receive a lower value compared to the official rate.

The current Aboki black market exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the Naira as of today March 15, 2024 is N1,186.099.

As at today March 15, 2024, the current Canadian dollar (CAD $) to naira in the black market is N1,186.099. 100CAD is equivalent to N118.609.90 while CAD1000 is worth N1,186,099.00.