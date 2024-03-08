Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 8th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 7th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1610 and sell at N1620 on Thursday 7th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1610 Selling Rate N1620

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1589 Selling Rate 1590

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Despite the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited confirmation that it supplies 1.5 million metric tons of LPG to the Nigerian domestic market, many users of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), also called cooking gas, are finding it hard to get the product in Lagos at a cheap rate.

Naija News understands that cooking gas has soared to as much as N1,300 per kilogram.

NLNG has clarified that it annually provides close to 500,000 metric tons of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to meet market demands in pursuit of its commitment to deliver 100 percent of its LPG production to the domestic market, a decision made by the company’s board of Directors in 2022.

However, Leadership Newspaper reports that the commodity’s price further escalated as most outlets on Friday in Lagos ran out of supply.

This has led to long queues at refilling plants, with most Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) retail outlets running dry.

Some marketers like TotalEnergies, where a few outlets sold to customers, sold at N1,300 per 1kg.

Customers were forced to buy limited quantities as they didn’t envisage a sudden arbitrary increase.