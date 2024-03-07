‘It’s Unfair, Respect The Dead’ – Nollywood Actress, Funmi Awelewa Blasts Show Promoter For Lying Against Sisi Quadri

Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa, has slammed Nigerian show promoter, Fathia Entertainments, for using late actor, Sisi Quadri, to chase clout.

Naija News reports the show promoter had claimed Sisi Quadri was awaiting his US visa approval before his sudden demise, and the visa got approved on the same day he died.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the company disclosed it would be postponing its upcoming event to mourn the late actor.

However, Funmi, in a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, debunked reports of Sisi Quadri visiting the US Embassy to apply for a visa or about to collect his visa.

She warned the show promoter to stop lying and chasing clout with Sisi Quadri’s death while his family are still mourning the sudden death.

She wrote, “The fact that I’m aiming towards building a scandal free name and I’ve been quiet for a little period doesn’t mean I’m a fool. Let’s respect the Dead and stop this b#llshit😡

“@fathiaentertainments_showbiz You Dey shift event wey non of the applicants never enter embassy go face consular officer.

FYI: Sisi Quadri isn’t just my colleague but Blood from Iwo town. He is my family, my brother and my colleague. Don’t forget I’m also aware of everything. Chase your fvking clout with Sense Sir! RIP Egbon mi, Ifemi, Enikeji, Alabaro mi”