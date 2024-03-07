33-Year-Old Man Allegedly Removes Neighbour’s Scrotum During A Fight

A 33-year-old man, Dominic Kenneth, was arraigned on Wednesday at the Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly removing his neighbour’s scrotum during a fight.

Naija News learnt that Kenneth, residing at No 1, Abdul Rasaq Street, Balogun area of Ikorodu, is facing a count charge of causing grievous harm to his neighbour.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

According to Vanguard, the Prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, at about 12:20p.m.

Okonofua said that Kenneth unlawfully caused grievous harm to his neighbour (co-shop owner in the market), Pascal Uche, by allegedly removing one scrotum from his private part during an altercation.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates seven years in prison if the accused is found guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Onalaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Onalaja adjourned the case until March 14, for mention.

Meanwhile, over accusations of impersonation, forgery, and defamation, a pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Moses Ayantoye, was re-arraigned before an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ayantoye was first charged with 23 counts on February 8, 2022, some of which had to do with impersonation and forgery.

Naija News reports that the prosecutor Michael Lana, stated during the hearing on Wednesday that the case was scheduled for the reading of the defendant’s 31-count revised charges.

Lana said that the defendant wrote a letter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 11, Osogbo, using a fake letterhead that belonged to the CAC.

According to Lana, in order to fraudulently accuse pastors, the church’s solicitor, and officers of the Corporate Affairs Commission of crimes, false assertions were made in the letter.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant obtained church records without authorization and sent a letter to the Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee with the intention of defrauding.