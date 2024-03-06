Pounds To Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Today 6th March 2024

What is the Pounds to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Pounds to Naira exchange rate for 5th March, below. You can swap your pounds for Naira at these rates.

How much is a pounds to naira today in the black market?

Pounds to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a Pound to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a pound for N2020 and sell at N2050 on Tuesday 5th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Pounds to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Pound to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N2020 Selling Rate N2050

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The escalating cost of living in Nigeria has now extended its reach to one of life’s most essential resources, water.

The increase in the price of sachet water, popularly known as “pure water,” has forced many Nigerians to curtail their consumption of packaged water, opting instead for borehole or well water as a more economical alternative.

The Association of Table Waters Producers of Nigeria, last week Tuesday made a striking announcement, stating that the price of a sachet of pure water could surge to N100 each.

This decision is attributed to the soaring costs of production materials, compounded by the high price of diesel, the unreliability of power supply, and overall increased production expenses.