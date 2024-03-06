FG Should Open Up To Nigerians Whether Subsidy Has Returned Or Not — APC Chieftain

Former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro had charged the President Bola Tinubu led government to expressly communicate to Nigerians if it has re-introduced fuel subsidy or not.

Making this call while appearing on Channels TVs SuriseDaily on Wednesday, Obanikoro who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) opined that there were indications that the Tinubu led government might have re-introduced fuel subsidy. He asked the government to come out plain to Nigerians.

Obanikoro said, “You talk about subsidy, Mr Falana knows the price of crude in dollars and if our money, the naira has lost so much value, and crude is dollarised, evidently, there must be a cushion somewhere and to what extent is that cushion being done, I can’t speak to that; it’s somebody who is representing the government that can address that.

“But my common sense tells me that there is a gap and because of the pain in the country, the government cannot allow that lacuna to be left unfilled, hence government may chip in some amount of money to fill in that gap.

“I do believe that that needs to be communicated, no doubt about that. That is why it is important to take the people along step by step.”

Naija News recalls that in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu declared the end of the petrol subsidy era, with the critical commodity rising from roughly N184 to over N600, depending on the region of the country.

The new government also devalued the naira, sending it from around $1/N700 in May to more than $1/1500 today.