See Topnotch Container House Ideas In Nigeria As Cement Price Soars – [Photos]

The increasing price of cement in Nigeria has brought attention to alternative construction materials, such as container houses, which are becoming a favourable option.

Naija News reports that these pre-built homes, made from repurposed shipping containers, provide a cost-effective, eco-friendly, and long-lasting alternative to conventional brick houses.

According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global container homes market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5 per cent from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as reduced construction time, cost-effectiveness, ease of installation and relocation, and the increasing focus on green building concepts for resource efficiency.

In terms of market dominance, the duplex/bungalow segment is expected to continue leading the market in the future. However, the multi-storey building/apartments segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The report highlights that the global container homes market generated $44.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $73.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5 per cent throughout the forecast period.

Addressing the Cement Price Hike:

The price of cement, a crucial component in conventional block house construction, has witnessed a significant surge in recent times. This has pushed many Nigerians out of the housing market, particularly those seeking affordable options. Container houses present a cost-effective alternative, as they require less material and often utilize recycled shipping containers, reducing the overall construction expense.

Beyond Cost Benefits:

The benefits of container houses extend beyond cost-effectiveness. They offer:

Faster Construction: Prefabricated nature allows for quicker assembly compared to traditional block houses, significantly reducing construction time.

Sustainable Choice: Repurposing used shipping containers minimizes environmental impact by reducing waste and promoting resource efficiency.

Durable Structures: Built to withstand harsh shipping conditions, these containers offer robust and long-lasting structures.

Design Flexibility: Containers can be stacked, combined, and modified to create a variety of layouts and designs, catering to diverse needs and preferences.

The Road Ahead:

With rising cement prices and the growing need for affordable housing, container houses have the potential to revolutionize Nigeria’s construction landscape.

Addressing the challenges through increased awareness, streamlined regulations, and innovative insulation solutions can pave the way for the wider adoption of this sustainable and cost-effective building method.

Technological advancements have played a significant role in propelling the global container homes market forward. These advancements have not only decreased construction costs and time but have also simplified the installation process.

Additionally, the market growth is further supported by government initiatives that encourage the adoption of green building practices for improved resource efficiency.

However, there are certain challenges that hinder the market’s progress. One such challenge is the potential for corrosion in homes constructed with older containers. Moreover, the need for substantial investment in HVAC systems also poses a barrier to market growth.

Challenges and Considerations:

Despite the potential benefits, container house construction in Nigeria faces certain challenges:

Limited Awareness: The concept is still relatively new in the Nigerian market, and widespread awareness and acceptance are crucial for wider adoption.

Regulations and Permits: Obtaining necessary permits and navigating relevant regulations might require expertise and add to the initial process.

Insulation: The metal structure of containers necessitates proper insulation to ensure thermal comfort in Nigeria’s hot climate, adding to the construction cost.

Nevertheless, there are promising prospects for emerging market players in the near future. The scarcity of housing units in developing countries and the increasing emphasis on affordable housing structures present lucrative opportunities for those entering the market.

