Food Crisis: People Are Hungry And Angry, Government Palliative Cannot Solve Their Problems – OPS Laments

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has raised concerns regarding the increasing occurrences of looting of trucks carrying food and raw materials by suspected hoodlums, stressing the possibility of industries nationwide being forced to shut down.

Members of the OPS issued the warning on Monday, as miscreants attacked trucks carrying building materials and spaghetti in Ogun and Kaduna states.

In response to the escalating food inflation and cost of living crisis nationwide, hoodlums have been targeting numerous trucks and warehouses, many of which belong to manufacturers and other OPS members.

Last week, some youths stole food items from trucks stuck in traffic along the Kaduna Road in the Suleja area of Niger State.

Hoodlums raided a warehouse owned by the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Sunday in the Dei-Dei area of the capital city, looting rice, grains, and other relief supplies.

Another group’s attempt to loot a private warehouse in the Idu Industrial Estate, Jabi, Abuja, was foiled by soldiers who were guarding the facility.

The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Idahosa, stated that the ongoing economic challenges are ushering in anarchy, expressing worry that the attacks could compound problems for companies, potentially resulting in their shutdown.

Idahosa emphasised the urgency of addressing the growing unrest and looting in the country, stressing that hunger and desperation are driving people to commit criminal acts.

He highlighted the need for concrete measures to alleviate hunger and prevent further escalation of lawlessness. Idahosa also pointed out the significant financial losses suffered by major manufacturing firms due to the looting, which could potentially lead to business closures and job losses.

He urged concerted efforts to halt the trend of violence and criminality, warning of the dire consequences if the situation continues unchecked.

The Chairman of Kwara/Kogi Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, AbdulRahman Bioku, tied the looting of food items and other goods to the prevailing conditions in the country.

Bioku, the Chief Executive of Bioraj Group of companies, expressed that hunger and frustration among the populace have led to widespread anger.

He highlighted the closure of many manufacturing companies, resulting in layoffs and reduced wages for remaining employees.

Bioku attributed the looting to inadequate government palliatives, stressing that they cannot fully address the people’s needs.

He recommended that the government address transportation challenges by providing long buses for each state, prioritize the provision of raw materials to manufacturers, and ensure security for farmers.

The Executive Secretary of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, AbdulRhaman Maku, condemned the looting of trucks carrying food items and urged the police to treat such actions as criminal behaviour.

He called on state governors to swiftly distribute promised food palliatives to prevent unnecessary suspicion and further looting incidents.

Maku emphasised the need for law enforcement agencies to address criminal behaviour decisively and ensure that businesses are protected during these challenging times.

Meanwhile, Naija News reports that the Federal Government announced plans to commence the distribution of free grains to states starting this week.