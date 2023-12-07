Idahosa Emerges LCCI New President

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced Gabriel Idahosa as its newly elected President and Chairman of the Council.

Naija News reports that the Chamber announced this on Thursday, stating that Idahosa’s election came after the completion of Michael Olawale-Cole’s term, during which he served the Chamber diligently.

The statement further emphasized that Idahosa’s appointment is a testament to his dedication and contribution to the Chamber’s objectives, including public policy advocacy and safeguarding the interests of the Nigerian business community.

Commenting on the new appointment, the Director General of the LCCI, Chinyere Almona, said, “Gabriel Idahosa emerged as president after a duly conducted election at the Chamber’s 135th annual general meeting held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Commerce House, 1 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

Almona described Idahosa as a distinguished individual with a remarkable track record of leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth and development of various organisations, particularly in professional services, trade promotion, and industry.

He noted that Idahosa served commendably as the Deputy President of the Chamber in the last two years. According to the DG, the Chamber is excited and pleased as Idahosa assumes the role of President of the LCCI.

“As a Council Member and a key officer of the Chamber, he has brought his extensive knowledge and experience to bear and has provided quality perspectives to deliberations at the Chamber.

“We are confident that his presidency will enhance the Chamber’s role as a leading advocate of best business policy and practice to promote and protect the interests of its members and the business community at large,” Almona remarked further.