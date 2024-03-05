Alleged $6 Billion Fraud: EFCC Insists On Prosecution Of Ex-minister Agunloye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) argues that it has the authority, based on legal precedence, to prosecute former Minister of Power and Steel Olu Agunloye over the alleged $6 billion Mambilla hydroelectric power plant.

Naija News reports that Agunloye, a minister in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, is being prosecuted by the EFCC for violations pertaining to the Mambilla power plant.

Judge Jude Onwuegbuzie of the FCT High Court Apo, Abuja, is hearing the suit, which is designated FCT/HC/CR/617/22. The former minister was charged of seven counts which included corruption, disobedience of presidential orders, and forgery.

Among other things, he was accused of awarding Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited a contract on May 22, 2003, for the “Construction of 3,960 megawatt Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on build, operate and transfer basis” without any financial support, budgetary provisions, or approval.

Additionally, the EFCC claimed to have linked the former minister’s accounts to a number of dubious payments made by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited.

His attorney, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, contended in the motion that the anti-corruption commission does not have the investigative or prosecutorial authority to bring charges against him at this time.

In addition, he contended that the accusations against him were not financial crimes because they stemmed from his actions as a public official.

In response, the EFCC emphasized in its counter-affidavit that it has the authority to look into and bring charges against the former Minister despite his submission.

According to the commission, the law gives it the authority to look into and bring charges against the former minister.

The commission stated that there were significant differences between the current case involving the former minister and the Nwobike v. FRN case, which the defense used to assert that the EFCC lacked the authority to prosecute him.