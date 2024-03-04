Dangote Tearfully Renames Refinery Road After Herbert Wigwe (Video)

The chairman of Dangote business group, Aliko Dangote has renamed the road leading to his Lagos refinery after the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

The businessman and Africa’s richest man said he took the action to keep the legacy of Wigwe.

The tearful Aliko Dangote described Herbert as his friend, mentee, and brother as he gave tribute to the late banker on Monday.

He added that he wants to immortalize the late banker by naming the road after him, so that long after his death, people would still have reasons to ask who he was.

Naija News recalls Wigwe died in February 2024, in a helicopter crash in the United States of America.

See the video.

Details later…