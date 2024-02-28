Gov Fubara Pledges To Immortalise Late Wigwe’s Legacy

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, declared his administration’s commitment to honouring Herbert Wigwe by establishing a lasting legacy in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the state.

Naija News reports that the Governor vowed his allegiance at the Night of Tributes, an event held on Tuesday evening in Port Harcourt by the Port Harcourt City One Love Family, aimed at commemorating and extolling the late Wigwe.

Governor Fubara sincerely honoured the memory of Wigwe, acknowledging his substantial role in the community.

The Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi, released a statement in which Governor Fubara expressed his profound grief at the loss of Wigwe.

The Governor mourned the significant double loss, emphasizing Wigwe’s contributions as both a pioneering son of the state and a beloved in-law.

He remarked that Wigwe, embodying the boldness typical of Rivers natives, attained significant achievements in his career, making a lasting impact on society.

Governor Fubara, “I have come to understand something about life, those that God has favoured, blessed, and truly cherished, He does not like them to stay too long on earth because he doesn’t want them to get corrupted.

“But the wicked ones, the cruel ones, that you are praying to die, will stay and they will not die.

“So, you should understand that what has happened to our brother and his family is truly painful to everyone.”

Governor Fubara emphasized the importance of living a valuable life and fostering peaceful relationships, highlighting that material wealth becomes irrelevant upon death.

He also encouraged the Port Harcourt One Love Family to perpetuate the social impact endeavours that Wigwe devoted himself to.