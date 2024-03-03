Why Ibu Would Not Have Died – Nollywood Actress, Doris Ogala Makes Case For Jasmine

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has claimed the negligence of Stella Maris Okofor, the wife of Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, led to her husband’s demise.

Naija News reports that Mr Ibu, who was known for his comic roles in Nollywood, died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page, Doris Ogala exonerated the adopted daughter of Mr Ibu, Jasmine, stating that the family was after money contributed for his medical treatment.

She claimed that Mr Ibu would not have died if Jasmine was still caring for him, but the actor’s family pushed her away.

The thespian added that Mr Ibu’s family never showed him love and care as Jasmine did.

She wrote, “Honestly I’m broken. If Jasmine was still there Ibu would not die. I can tell you this for free. May His soul rest in peace

@ladyjasminec you will be fine baby. I KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU. YOU TRIED. THEY PUSHED YOU AWAY. YET WAS STILL USING U.. GOD KNOWS THE BEST. *MAY.

“This people played with Ibu’s life. They were after money and did not care for him. You people never showed him real love. Mad people around him. The only person that showed Mr Ibu True Love was Jasmine. I don’t care what anyone says about her. Saw through all of them. I was there. Mad people.

“OYA NAW FINALLY U PEOPLE GOT WHAT YOU WANTED… AHHH NOBODY SHOULD TELL ME TO ALLOW THE DEAD REST… DID THEY ALLOW HIM PEACE… I KNOW WHAT I WITNESSED… IM SO PISSED .. YOU PEOPLE WILL HAVE ME TO CONTEND WITH FOR A LONG TIME. KAI. NOBODY SHOULD SHUT ME UP… MAD PEOPLE”