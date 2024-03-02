Ukraine Offers Grain Donation To Nigeria In Response To Food Price Surge

The Government of Ukraine has stepped in to offer 25,000 tonnes of wheat as emergency food aid to 1.3 million vulnerable individuals in northeast Nigeria, amidst the country’s escalating inflation and food price crises.

Naija News reports that this detail is disclosed in a statement issued by the Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer at the British High Commission’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, Atinuke Akande-Alegbe.

The donation, as mentioned by Akande-Alegbe, was carried out within the context of the United Nations World Food Program’s (WFP’s) response in northeast Nigeria.

She explained that the contribution was part of Ukraine’s “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian initiative, supported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Akande-Alegbe revealed that the shipment was made possible through joint endeavours from the UK, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Norway, the Republic of Korea, and Sweden, who facilitated its conveyance from Ukraine to Nigeria.

The High Commission’s spokesperson noted that the intervention with grains was prompted by the steep rise in staple food prices within Nigeria.

This surge has made basic meals inaccessible to millions of vulnerable families throughout the country.

Also speaking, the British High Commission Development Director, Cynthia Rowe, emphasized the importance of aiding vulnerable populations, particularly during challenging times globally and in Nigeria.

She highlighted the UK’s pride in supporting the World Food Program (WFP) to distribute life-saving grain to over 600,000 people in Nigeria.

Rowe observed that in the last three months, unlike previous years, prices of essential staples in Nigerian markets rose above pre-harvest levels, impeding food access for vulnerable families reliant on harvests and markets for supplies.

She said, “This is a really tough time for many people across the world, including in Nigeria, it is important that we help the most vulnerable populations.

“The UK is proud to be part of the global community supporting WFP to distribute lifesaving grain across Nigeria, reaching over 600,000 people.

“This contribution will go some way to addressing rising food insecurity, driven by conflict and regional instability. We continue to back measures that help reduce its impact in Nigeria, support livelihoods and promote peace.”

“Deadly conflicts and persistent violence in northeast Nigeria have driven millions of people out of their homes, off their farms and across the region, jeopardizing agriculture and livelihoods production.”