We Have Over 80 United States Companies Operating In Nigeria – Envoy

The United States has said it is proud to be one of the largest foreign investors in Nigeria, with the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) totalling 5.6 billion dollars in 2022.

Consul General, Will Stevens stated this during the Omniverse Summit at Landmark Event Centre on Thursday, in Lagos.

Stevens spoke on the theme: “The Role of Technology in Fostering International Collaboration in an Interconnected World”.

He stated that United States was the second-largest trading partner in Africa with two-way trade exceeding 10.6 billion dollars in 2022.

“There are over 80 U.S. companies operating in Nigeria, in manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and technology,” he said

Stevens reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Nigeria and Africa on the journey to prosperity.

The consul general said that a strong and prosperous Africa was good for the world.

He subsequently called for collaboration, sharing knowledge, and pooling resources to overcome obstacles and achieve the impossible.

“Let us leverage this opportunity to forge lasting partnerships, break down barriers, and use technology not just to connect, but to create a future where innovation flourishes for the betterment of our interconnected world,” Stevens said

The consul general said that no nation was having a bigger impact on the evolving digital transformation than Nigeria.

He said as Africa’s largest economy, democracy and number one destination for venture capital, Nigeria was driving innovation and creative solutions to the challenges that vex Nigerians, Africans and people across the world.

“These innovative creators are reinforcing my deeply held belief that African solutions and African voices are critical and central to resolving the problems of the 21st century and beyond.

“In the past decade, global internet traffic has grown by 700 per cent, and mobile phone users have surpassed 6.6 billion.

“This increased connectivity creates boundless potential for cross-border collaboration, creating a global village where ideas can spark across oceans, and innovations can blossom through collective efforts.

“Imagine a world where researchers from across continents collaborate on ground-breaking medical discoveries, where engineers work together to tackle climate change, and where entrepreneurs share ideas and resources to build a more sustainable future,” he added.