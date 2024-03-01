How To Link Your BVN, NIN To Your Bank Account

Nigerians have been instructed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to link their National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to their bank accounts in order to get frozen.

The NIN consists of 11 non-intelligible numbers randomly chosen and assigned to an individual after enrollment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

Also, the BVN is a biometric technology with a secure unique identifier to analyze human characteristics as an enhanced form of authentication for real-time security processes.

Naija News recalls that the apex bank had announced that it would freeze accounts without BVN or NIN from April 2024, which renders the funds in such accounts inaccessible for the duration of the restriction.

In a circular on December 1, 2023, Apex Bank directed that banks should place “Post no Debit” restrictions on all Tier 1 bank accounts without BVN.

“Post No Debit” is a term used to describe a restriction imposed by banks on specific accounts, preventing customers from making withdrawals, transfers, or any other debits from their accounts.

Tier 1 accounts are accounts that can be opened with a valid identity or proof of address.

CBN also stated that all the BVN or NIN attached to or associated with AL accounts/wallets must be electronically revalidated by January 31, 2024.

The bank said the directive was part of efforts to promote financial system stability and strengthen the Know Your Customer procedures in all financial institutions.

It was gathered that while some banks indicated February 29, 2024, as the deadline, some banks were silent about any deadline.

To link your BVN or NIN to your bank account, you can use one of the following methods below.

Via SMS

Simply text BVN/NIN, your account number, and BVN/NIN number to the number/code provided by your service provider or bank.

Via Internet Banking

Log in to the Internet banking platform of your bank

Select the BVN/NIN, click on new request, enter your BVN/NIN

Select the bank where your BVN/NIN was issued, answer the secret questions, and follow the instructions.

Send an email request to your account officer.

Visit the nearest bank branch to you.