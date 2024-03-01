Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 1st March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 29th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1510 on Thursday 29th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1500 Selling Rate N1510

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1629 Selling Rate 1630

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the price of local rice rose by 98.47 percent in January 2024.

Announcing the development in its latest food price watch released for January 2024, the statistics bureau detailed that the kilogram price of local rise rose from N514.83 in January 2023 to N1,021.79 in January 2024.

Naija News reports that the NBS data further detailed that the average price of boneless beef rose by 37.08 per cent between January 2023 and January 2024.

Also, the price of brown beans reportedly rose by 64.42 per cent between January 2023 and January 2024.