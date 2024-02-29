My Libido Is High So I Can Have S3x Every Day – Nollywood Actor, Etim Effiong

Nollywood actor, Etim Effiong, has said that he has a high libido and can have sex every day.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during an interview with media personalities, Gbemi Olateru and Toolz.

Etim, while responding to a question on how many times married couples should have sex, said he hails from Calabar, and his libido is relatively high.

He further revealed that he is ready for sex anytime.

He said, “I’m a Calabar man, and it means my libido is quite high. So I could be sleeping, and you can wake me up at any time for sex. I could have sex everyday.”

In other news, former Nollywood actress, Cynthia Amadi has opened up on her travails as an immigrant in the United States.

She explained that she did jobs that most Nigerians would look down on after she arrived in the country.

She revealed that when she first arrived in the country she did jobs such as cleaning up aged Americans.

Amadi argued that most Nigerians who travel for greener pastures do so with the notion that it is a bed of roses, and are selective about the type of jobs they choose to do.

She stated this during an interview with Daddy Freeze while reacting to a recent video where someone described life abroad as tough and tasking.

Amadi disclosed that when she first arrived in the United States, she was a nanny and, at some point, also an Uber driver.

She, however, stated that things have turned around for her as she now works for a Fortune 500 company.