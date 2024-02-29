MTN Gives Reason For Network Outage, Reveals Plan

MTN Nigeria has provided an explanation for the service disruption experienced by its subscribers on Wednesday, attributing the issue to multiple fibre cuts.

The telecommunications giant, which is one of the leading service providers in the country, acknowledged the impact of the outage on its voice and data services through a communication on its X page.

The service interruption had left several users expressing their frustrations over the unexpected network disruption, impacting both personal and business communications across the country.

MTN, in its statement, conveyed apologies to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the downtime, emphasizing its commitment to providing reliable and uninterrupted service.

The occurrence of fibre cuts is not uncommon in the telecommunications industry, often resulting from construction activities, natural disasters, or vandalism.

These incidents can significantly affect the quality and availability of network services, leading to outages that may take time to resolve depending on the extent of the damage.

MTN Nigeria assured its subscribers that efforts were underway to promptly address the issue and restore services to optimal levels.

The company also highlighted its dedication to enhancing its infrastructure to prevent future disruptions and maintain the quality of connectivity that its customers have come to expect.

MTN said, “You have been experiencing challenges connecting to the network due to a major service outage caused by multiple fibre cuts, affecting voice and data services.

“Our engineers are working hard to resolve with services gradually being restored in some areas.”

The telecommunications firm apologised to its clients for the inconvenience and asked “for your patience and understanding as the team works to restore full service as soon as possible”.