‘Rice And Beans, Slow Down, Deep Freezer, JJC’ – Funny Names Of Some BDC Operators In Nigeria
Bureau De Change (BDC) operators are essential stakeholders in the foreign exchange market in Nigeria as the average Nigerian sources their forex needs from the black market.
According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the number of BDC operators in Nigeria has grown from a modest figure of less than 100 in 2005/2006 to about 5,690 currently in 2024.
These registered BDC operators have a weekly sale of over $110 million to them by the CBN. This is based on the CBN decision in 2006 to sell cash directly to the BDCs as part of the liberalization programme to ensure adequate supply to the sector and hence the convergence of the BDC and inter-bank rates.
However, an analysis by The Cable shows that some of the BDCs have funny and unusual names.
Here are some of the unusual names of approved BDC operators in Nigeria:
CCTV BDC LTD
Chelsea BDC LTD
Couple BDC LTD
Cream BDC LTD
Cruising BDC LTD
Day-by-day BDC LTD
Deadlist BDC LTD
Decorum BDC LTD
Deep Freezer BDC LTD
Divine Focus BDC LTD
Ephesians-three-twenty BDC LTD
Four to five BDC LTD
Fourteen February BDC LTD
Fullmoon BDC LTD
Go-well BDC LTD
Gucci BDC LTD
Happy Ends LTD
His Grace BDC LTD
Home Alone BDC LTD
Honeymoon BDC LTD
Hourglass BDC LTD
In-to-in BDC LTD
JJC BDC LTD
Looking and Seeing BDC LTD
Lovers BDC LTD
Pros and Cons BDC LTD
Rice and Beans BDC LTD
Select and Pay BDC LTD
Set up BDC LTD
SIX Six Six BDC LTD
Slow Down BDC LTD
You and Me BDC LTD
Young Free & Single BDC LTD
Zero to Ten BDC LTD
35. 10-20 Times BDC LTD