House Of Reps Raises Alarm Over REMITA Leakages, Warns CBN Governor Of Possible Arrest

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has directed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, to attend its session on March 5, 2024, without exception.

Naija News reports that the summoning is in response to issues concerning alleged leakages associated with the REMITA e-payment solution platform.

The Representatives expressed dismay over Cardoso’s absence from previous committee meetings, emphasizing its negative impact on the committee’s investigation into revenue leakages through the REMITA platform.

They reminded Cardoso of the Public Accounts Committee’s authority to summon individuals and obtain documents. Failure to comply may result in a warrant of arrest issued in accordance with legislative acts and the constitution.

The committee granted Cardoso one final opportunity to appear, as stated in a letter signed by its chairman, Bamidele Salam.

The letter titled, “RE: Investigation of revenue leakages through REMITA platform and non-compliance substantially with the standard operating procedure and other allied service level agreements 2023.”

It read, “You are strongly advised to take good advantage of this invitation and appear before the committee unfailingly on Tuesday March 5 2024 at 10 am in the Meeting Room 446, House of Representatives’ New Building, to respond to the issues that will arise during the hearing session.

“You are also advised to come along with all relevant officers who are familiar with the issues at stake and may assist you provide answers to any question that could arise during the session.

“Please refer to your representation before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, by an Assistant Director without a written letter to that effect. Be advised that the committee does not allow representation. All chief accounting officers are to appear in person to defend their offices.”

“The committee frowns on this and wishes to remind you of the relevant constitutional provisions Sections 62 and 89(1) (a, b, c & d) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).“