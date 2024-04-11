‘There Will Be More Sacking’ – CBN Staff

Advertisement

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) employees have expressed growing concerns and a pervasive sense of insecurity due to a spate of dismissals sweeping through the institution since Dr. Olayemi Cardoso assumed the role of Governor.

The recent termination of 50 staff members on Monday has intensified fears among the workforce, with many feeling uncertain about their job security.

According to sources within the bank who spoke with Daily Trust, the wave of layoffs has affected a broad spectrum of the CBN’s workforce, with approximately 117 individuals being dismissed over the past 20 days alone.

These dismissals have affected 29 departments, underscoring the wide-reaching impact of the current restructuring efforts.

Positions affected range from high-ranking officials such as directors, deputy directors, and assistant directors to principal managers, senior managers, and lower-ranking staff.

Speaking about the disturbing development, one of the staff said, “We have seen indiscriminate sacking in procurement, development finance and the medical services department. What it means is that other departments will follow soon.

“I am worried that they will come for all those who worked closely with the sacked directors. The apprehension is not good for productivity and it is also bad for the system.”

Another senior staff member said: “A lot of people who received their sack letter just kept quiet and left their various offices. They feel helpless by the way the system is structured.”

The CBN under Cardoso has witnessed many changes, but policies and personnel are far from what his embattled predecessor, Godwin Emefiele, had.

Even the vendors have been grumbling as some who completed their contract with the CBN last June have their payment kept perpetually in view by the new management.

This has persisted over suspicion that they might have benefitted from Emefiele’s management.