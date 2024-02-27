Troops Rescue Ten Kidnapped Victims In Kogi

The Nigerian Army has disclosed it recently recorded a successful rescue mission, saving 10 individuals who were passengers on a bus that had been kidnapped while en route from Calabar to Abuja in Kogi State.

A statement released on Tuesday by the Army headquarters noted that the operation took place in Ogugu Community, situated along the Enugu-Kogi Road within the Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“Responding to a distress call, the troops swiftly mobilised to the scene of the kidnap incident, where the kidnappers had demobilised a Peace Mass Transit bus, abducted the passengers, and moved them into the nearby Ette forest.

“The gallant troops diligently tracked and engaged the armed gang in a firefight, compelling them to relinquish their hostages.

“The swift and decisive action of the troops led to the successful rescue of the passengers,” the statement reads.

In a separate communique, the military troops said it carried out a clearance operation targeting the IPOB/ESN strongholds in Egbuoma/Osiam, located in the Oguta Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Throughout the operation, the troops engaged with members of the irredentist organization, leading to the elimination of a single terrorist, Naija News understands.

Furthermore, the military successfully retrieved a Mercedes Benz 350 4matic vehicle from the insurgents’ hideout.

The statement added: “In another development, troops of the Nigerian Army on Monday, February 26, 2024, quelled an attack on Katakpa village in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following a distress call.

“An armed group identified as the Bassa militia group had invaded the village, sadly annihilating the Sarkin Katakpa.

“Acting on a distress call, troops embarked on a fighting patrol to the community and successfully repelled the attack.

“During the exploitation, troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, two G3 rifles, two G3 rifle magazines, 41 cartridges of 39mm ball special ammunition, and 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Troops have dominated the general area and continued further exploits to nab the assailants.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to conduct operations to sanitise troubled areas and maintain peace and stability in the country.”