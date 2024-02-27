Presidency Speaks Amidst Nationwide Protest

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has characterized the ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protests as unnecessary.

The protests, which saw members of organized labour and affiliated unions across the nation taking to the streets on Tuesday, were aimed at drawing attention to the economic difficulties and soaring inflation rates that have plagued citizens.

In a televised interview on TVC, Ngelale addressed the concerns raised by the protestors, stating that the Federal Government is actively implementing measures to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to economic reforms and interventions designed to stabilize the economy and reduce the financial burden on the populace.

The protests orchestrated by the NLC were in response to what they describe as a failure on the part of the government to address the root causes of inflation and economic challenges, despite previous dialogues and agreements.

The labour unions have voiced their dissatisfaction with the pace and effectiveness of government actions in mitigating the economic strain experienced by the average Nigerian.

He said, “Any labour union that is speaking to the concerns of Nigerian families, the pains that are being felt by our people, is absolutely free to do so. It is right that Nigerians speak up in difficult situations.

“And the government has been doing everything possible to alleviate those concerns.

“But we also want to separate the legitimate concerns being expressed by some of the labour unions from people trying to leverage some of the situations in the country to achieve a political agenda.

“We have seen the Trade Union Congress (TUC) pull out of the purported nationwide protest. We have seen the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) pull out of the protest. There is no unanimity behind what NLC is trying to do.

“I believe all of the legitimate concerns being raised by the unions are being tackled by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.”