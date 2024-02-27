Photos: Joe Ajaero Leads NLC Protest In Abuja

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, was on hand in Abuja to lead the protest against the rising cost of living and general economic hardship in Nigeria.

The protest kicked off across various locations in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The NLC president added that their list of demands would be submitted to the National Assembly.

Naija News recalls the NLC had declared Tuesday 27th, and Wednesday 28th for nationwide protest to call the government’s attention to the suffering of Nigerians occasioned by the implementation of the fuel subsidy removal policy and floating of the naira.

The Labour Union also accused the federal government of failing to implement agreements reached with the union in October 2023.

Despite a last-minute meeting with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) vowed to continue with the proposed nationwide protest holding today (Tuesday).

The meeting between the labour union and federal government representatives ended in a deadlock on Monday night.

Those at the meeting include the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Minister for Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Head of Service, Folasade Yemi Esan; as well as representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, maintained that the protest would go on as planned.

Earlier, the NLC had also threatened to shut down services nationwide if labour members were attacked during its planned two-day protest beginning today.