Nationwide Protests Kick Off As Labour Unions Decry High Cost Of Living

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and affiliated unions have commenced their announced protests across the nation today, voicing their grievances over the escalating cost of living, rampant inflation, and the enduring state of insecurity and hardship plaguing the country.

Early reports from the Labour House headquarters in Abuja indicate a significant turnout of union workers and concerned citizens since early morning, with the Department of State Services operatives also present on the scene.

This mobilization follows a 14-day strike notice issued to the Federal Government on February 8, a response to unmet agreements from discussions held in October 2023 concerning the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

Labour’s ultimatum aimed at compelling government action has culminated in a two-day nationwide protest scheduled for February 27 and 28, as the Federal Government’s promises remain unfulfilled.

The decision to proceed with the protests was solidified despite a last-ditch effort for dialogue with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

A meeting held on the eve of the protest between the NLC and government representatives ended without a resolution, leading to the NLC’s commitment to carry out the planned demonstrations.

Organised labour’s stance reflects deep-seated frustrations among the Nigerian populace over deteriorating economic conditions, with the removal of fuel subsidies acting as a catalyst for broader discontent.