Infinix Nigeria Empowers Youths With “Game On with Hot 40” Football Competition

On February 7th, 2024, Infinix Nigeria embarked on an exciting journey across the nation’s top universities, launching the “Game On with Hot 40” campus tour to engage and inspire football-loving youths. This initiative transformed university campuses into vibrant arenas of excitement, competition, and innovation.

The tour made its mark at prestigious institutions, including the University of Port Harcourt, Bayero University Kano, University of Ibadan, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ahmadu Bello University, and the University of Abuja. At each stop, anticipation filled the air as students and football lovers gathered to participate and witness the highly anticipated 5-a-side football competition.

Infinix Nigeria set the stakes high, offering substantial cash prizes that not only rewarded the exceptional skills on the field but also invested in the dreams and aspirations of young Nigerians. The smartphone brand awarded N300,000 to the winning team from each university, with the first and second runner-ups receiving N150,000 and N100,000, respectively.

In partnership with MTN Nigeria, and Google, the “Game On with Hot 40” tour offered more than just football matches; it provided an immersive experience that merged the thrill of sports with the cutting-edge technology of the Infinix Hot 40 series smartphones. Attendees had the chance to experience the Hot 40 series firsthand, showcasing its design to meet the dynamic needs of the modern-day youth.

Players described the “Game On with Hot 40” tour as an unforgettable journey of competition, discovery, and celebration. Spectators viewed it as a display of youth vitality and the enduring appeal of football. For Infinix Nigeria, it was a testament to its commitment to empowering the youth, fostering community spirit, and creating memorable experiences.