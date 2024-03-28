Infinix Nigeria Partners With Showmax To Offer Exclusive Discounts On Subscription

Advertisement

From left to right; Uchenna Michael – Senior Manager Partnerships Showmax Nigeria, Arinola Shobande – Head of Marketing Showmax Nigeria, Oluwayemisi Ode – IMC & Public Relations Manager Infinix Nigeria, Opeyemi Adewunmi – Marketing Manager, Infinix Nigeria

Infinix Nigeria, a leading smartphone brand, has announced its partnership with Showmax, Africa’s leading streaming service. The collaboration aims to offer Infinix customers an enhanced digital entertainment experience by providing significant discounts on Showmax

“We are delighted to partner with Showmax, particularly after their re-launch which features a new app and the first-ever mobile-only Premier League plan. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering value to our customers. By coupling Showmax’s new app and diverse content offerings with Infinix’s cutting-edge smartphones, we are enhancing our customers’ digital lifestyle. The exclusive discount offer will give Infinix customers a richer and more enjoyable digital entertainment experience at unbeatable value”- Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria

Infinix Nigeria and Showmax partnership will offer customers over 35% discount, to pay ₦8500 for a 3-month Showmax General Entertainment and Premier League subscription plan instead of ₦12,300, when they purchase any Infinix smartphone. While customers who purchase the newly launched Infinix Note 40 Series will get the 3-month Showmax General Entertainment and Premier League subscription plan for free.

This offer, which also comes with 1GB of free data, has been designed to ensure that Infinix users enjoy more homegrown originals than ever before, a phenomenal international lineup and every single game of the Premier League in a first-ever mobile-only plan, at an affordable price.

Head of Marketing at Showmax Nigeria, Arinola Shobande said: “Working with Infinix allows us to bring the best of entertainment and sport to more customers in Nigeria. With our Premier League mobile-only plan, customers can enjoy all 380 live games from their Infinix mobile phones at a very affordable price including more local and international entertainment”.

This partnership is coming on the heels of the relaunch of Showmax, which features a new app backed by Peacock technology, more homegrown originals than ever before, a phenomenal international lineup and every single game of the Premier League in a first-ever mobile-only plan.

How to Avail the Offer:

Visit Any Infinix retail outlet and purchase the Note 40 Series or any other Infinix phone

Install the Showmax app from Google Play Store at the point of purchase and subscribe.

Subscribe for the General Entertainment and Premier League 3 months plan, and immediately receive the discount code to complete your subscription

Visit the nearest authorized Infinix retail store to get your Infinix phone and a discount on your Showmax subscription, to enjoy a range of hit movies, series and shows including second seasons of popular Showmax Nigerian Originals, The Real Housewives of Lagos, Flawsome and Wura; epic drama series Cheta M and reality TV show, Sadau Sisters.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst in-class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

About Showmax

Showmax, launched in 2015 and available in more than 40 markets across the continent, is a leading African streaming service. It offers a unique combination of original African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, a first of its kind mobile-only English Premier League(EPL) offer and the best kids’ shows.