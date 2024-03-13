Infinix Elevates Sound with Renewed JBL Partnership

Unveiling Acoustic Brilliance For NOTE 40 Series Smartphones with Sound by JBL

Infinix today announces its renewed collaboration with HARMAN’s world class audio and technology brand, JBL. The Infinix team has partnered closely with renowned audio experts at HARMAN to revolutionize the sound experience in the NOTE 40 series with Sound by JBL. This partnership has led to the integration of redesigned dual speakers, meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled audio quality. By leveraging JBL’s expertise in acoustic design, advanced audio processing algorithms, and cutting-edge driver unit technology, the NOTE 40 series with Sound by JBL promises an exceptional auditory experience like never before.

“The positive reception of the collaboration between the Infinix NOTE 30 series and JBL underscores the importance of sound quality in user experience. With the NOTE 40 series, we have focused on optimizing speaker structure and components, integrating advanced Sound by JBL technology on top of powerful hardware to ensure users enjoy a more immersive and superior audio experience.” – Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

“The JBL brand is committed to providing the most comprehensive sound experience, which aligns perfectly with Infinix’s vision. We continue to deepen our collaboration on the NOTE series, exploring new technologies to deliver better sound quality to consumers worldwide under Sound by JBL.” – Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

Integrated with JBL Audio Brilliance

The dual speakers in the NOTE 40 series have been professionally tuned by JBL, ensuring a 360° symmetrical sound that is both uniform and immersive. This redesign marks a significant enhancement over the previous generation, providing users with a more captivating audio experience. Furthermore, the incorporation of high-resilience silicone diaphragms and optimized cavity sizes has resulted in a remarkable 58% increase in bass performance, delivering deeper and richer bass effects. With a five-magnet sound unit, the NOTE 40 series sets a new standard for high-fidelity audio, offering users a superior experience across music, videos, and gaming

Availability

The NOTE 40 series with Sound by JBL will be globally launched on March 18th.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

About HARMAN Embedded Audio

HARMAN Embedded Audio, a specialized consumer business unit within HARMAN International, is a full-service audio and voice technology provider that embeds proprietary hardware and software systems into partner products. To elevate the audio and voice performance of every partner product, HARMAN Embedded Audio combines an expert team of sales, operations, engineering, and development professionals to create true product differentiation and winning business solutions with Sound by JBL, Sound by Harman Kardon, or Sound by Infinity co-branding opportunities. HARMAN Embedded Audio works with leading global brands to provide tuning expertise for audio and voice integration in a variety of industries including consumer electronics, enterprise, fitness, Internet of Things (IoT), safety/security, healthcare and recreation. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All third-party trademarks referenced by HARMAN remain the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit Embedded.Harman.com.