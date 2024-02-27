I Once Stole A Tricycle Because Of Money – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has opened up on his past as a struggling artist.

The singer disclosed that he was desperate to do music and had to resort to some shady activities to raise funds.

The Dagbana crooner revealed that he hijacked a tricycle at some point while trying to raise funds.

The singer made the disclosure in a new documentary titled ‘Bella Shmurda: Tension in Ibadan 2024.’

He also said that desperation made him sign a record deal that didn’t end well.

Shmurda said, “I shouldn’t have rushed. We will never get to see the future. So everybody is rushing. I went into some things that didn’t later pay off. I went to sign a deal with rush which later was funny.

“I stole keke (tricycle) because of money but Alhamdulilah, I’m here today.”

The singer said becoming a father has affected the kind of music he makes and visuals he puts out.

“Seeing my son, inspires me. What’s on my head is, ‘Wettin this boy go see in the next 10 years?’ I don’t want him to see my old videos. I want him to see a new Bella,” he added.