‘I Miss You’ – Bella Shmurda Celebrates Late Mohbad’s Post-humous Birthday

Nigerian singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has taken to social media to celebrate his late friend and colleague, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on his first post-humous birthday.

Naija News reports that the late singer would have turned 28 today, January 3, 2024, but died on September 12, 2023, in controversial circumstances.

Bella shared a photo of Mohbad expressing how much he misses the singer.

He wrote: “Happy posthumous birth,day my brother my friend oba Imole💡 Rest in power💐❤️ Love u forever nd I miss u”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has revealed why the report on the investigation of the death of Mohbad, is not out.

The command revealed that it had not received the report of the autopsy conducted on Mohbad from the pathologists.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in an interview with Punch, said it would not do guesswork in the investigation of the death of Mohbad.

This comes after civil society organisation, the Take It Back Movement, sought the conclusion of the investigation into Mohbad’s case during a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos.