Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 27th February 2024

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1530 on Monday 26th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1505 Selling Rate 1506

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said sellers of Foreign Exchange of $10,000 and above to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators must declare the source of the forex.

The apex bank stated this on Friday in a revised regulatory framework to curtail excesses of BDCs and check uncertainty in the forex market.

It also mandated the sellers to comply with all the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism ( AML/CFT) regulations and foreign exchange laws and regulations.

Also, the CBN said customers can move foreign currencies from their domiciliary accounts with Nigerian banks to BDCs.