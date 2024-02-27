Acclaimed Nigerian Sitcom, ‘The Johnsons,’ Ends After 13-Year Run

The Johnsons, a favorite among Nigerian comedy series, has come to an end after 13 years of broadcast.

Nollywood‘s Charles Inojie, who starred as Lucky Johnson, made the announcement about the show coming to an end, through his official Instagram page, thanking the loyal audience for accompanying them throughout the 13 years.

Inojie wrote, “THANK YOU, AFRICA.

“After 13 years of absolute magic, 13 years of awesomeness, 13 years of being Africa’s most-watched show on television, 13 years of being every family’s favourite,

“THE JOHNSONS is finally taking a bow.

“I thank my co-travellers, the wonderful team of cast and crew, without whom these past 13 years could not have been spectacularly outstanding as THE JOHNSONS made it.

“I am immensely grateful to our fans across the African continent for the love and support we got unconditionally.”

Before the show came to an end, the sitcom was marked by the exits of prominent cast members such as Ada Ameh, known for her role as Amu Johnson who died in 2022, and Samuel Ajibola, who played the role of Spiff.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, Samuel, who played the role of Spiff, an imbecilic clown in the TV series, announced he would no longer be a part of the cast for the soap opera, the thespian said he left the television series to chase his dreams.