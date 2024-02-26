JAMB Closes Portal For 2024 UTME Registration Today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says its registration portal for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will close today, Monday, February 26.

Naija News recalls that the examination body announced the commencement of registration for the year’s exercise on Monday, January 15, 2024.

According to JAMB, candidates have no fewer than 700 Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide to register for the examination.

The board, however, in its Weekly Bulletin from the office of the Registrar in Abuja, said the portal closes today with almost two million candidates who had so far successfully registered for the 2024 examination,

JAMB further noted that a total of 260, 249 candidates indicated interest to sit for its mock examination. The optional mock UTME, it further said, was scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 7.

“Those who have registered to sit for the 2024 UTME mock are to proceed to print out their mock notification slips from Tuesday, February 27.

“The notification slips indicate the candidates’ registration number, venue, time and date of the examination and other necessary instructions.

“It is imperative for candidates to be aware of these vital pieces of information which are necessary for their participation in the examination,” the board said, noting further that candidates could print the slips from anywhere they found convenient access to the internet.

“Candidates are to visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on e-facility and print their slips,” it added.

The 2024 UTME is scheduled to be held from Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 29, at JAMB-accredited CBT centres nationwide, Naija News reports.