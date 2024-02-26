Nationwide Protest Begins In Lagos Despite Police Warning

Ahead of the organised labour protest scheduled to start on Tuesday, a human rights group known as the ‘Take It Back Movement’ has begun a nationwide protest in Lagos State against the economic hardship being experienced in the country.

This comes amidst the warning issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade.

Naija News reports that police spokesman in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Sunday, quoted the Commissioner of Police, Fayoade, as warning intending protesters against violence or acts that could infringe on the rights of others, such as obstruction of traffic and paralyzing the commercial activities in the state.

Fayoade assured residents of Lagos State that necessary security measures had been put in place to protect lives and property, with or without any protest.

However, the ‘Take It Back Movement’ had shunned the police warning as they took to the streets on Monday to protest.

According to Daily Trust, the protesters were seen carrying placards on the streets.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that protesters across the country who come out for the nationwide protest slated for Tuesday and Wednesday must not suffer any harm or intimidation.

The NLC, in a statement on Sunday by its national president, Joe Ajaero, said it has obtained reports that the government might want to deploy state-sponsored tactics against the protesters.

But the NLC warned that attacking protesters would be a costly mistake for the government as the union would ensure a total shutdown and withdrawal of services if anything like that happens.

The statement added despite attempts by the government to intimidate them, there is no going back on the planned protest.

Ajaero noted that Nigerians are battling rising inflation, food inflation, forex crisis, economic hardship and high cost of living occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy, and the government needs to find solutions to the growing challenges.