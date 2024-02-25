Navy Arrests Two Suspected Fuel Smugglers, Seizes 5,100 Litres Of Petrol

Two suspects have been taken into apprehended by the Nigerian Navy at Forward Operation Base, Ibaka, in Akwa Ibom, for allegedly smuggling fuel.

Naija News reports that the men of the Forward Operation Base seized their wooden boat containing 5,100 litres of fuel.

The suspects the boat and the petrol were handed over to the the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Ibaka on Sunday, according to the Commanding Officer of the base, Navy Capt. Uche Aneke.

Aneke stated that a Navy patrol unit apprehended the suspects on February 22 following an intelligence alert regarding suspected smuggling activity in the area.

He said, “Patrolling naval gunboats were deployed to intercept the wooden boat.

“In the boat were the two suspected smugglers and 5,100 litres of petrol concealed under bags of yams, cartons of drinks, other beverages and several cartons of floor tiles, all covered with tarpaulin.”

Aneke warned people and organizations engaged in the illicit activity to desist or get ready to face the consequences of breaking the law.

He emphasized that security services would not support illicit operations in Nigeria’s coastal areas and issued a strong warning to criminals to avoid the country’s territorial seas.

Upon receiving the suspects and exhibits, the head of the NSCDC’s anti-vandalism unit in Akwa Ibom, Micheal Asibor, promised a thorough investigation into the matter.