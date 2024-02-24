Dogara’s Mother Laid To Rest As Obasanjo, Buhari, Akpabio, Others Pay Tribute

The late mother of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, was laid to rest in Gwarangah, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, on Saturday, with former Nigerian Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari among the notable attendees.

Naija News reports that the funeral service for Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur, who passed away at 103 years old, was held at the COCIN Center in Gwarangah.

Obasanjo conveyed heartfelt condolences to Dogara, acknowledging the sorrow of losing a mother, and encouraged him and his family to cherish the memories of her rich life and the love she shared.

Represented by former SGF Boss Mustapha, Muhammadu Buhari described her passing as an inevitable aspect of human life, acknowledging her well-lived and beneficial life to humanity, despite never meeting her in person.

Also speaking, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi of Bauchi Central Senatorial District, lauded Mama Saratu’s exemplary life and highlighted her invaluable contributions to humanity, noting that the community would deeply feel her absence.

During his address, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, encouraged Dogara Yakubu and his immediate family to find solace in the knowledge that Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur led a life dedicated to serving humanity.

Similarly, the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, represented by Prof Musa Maisamari, the Wakilin Wajen Bauchi, conveyed that the demise of late Mama Tukur was deeply felt, not only by her family but also by the entire community of Bauchi State, emphasizing that despite the suddenness of her passing, her life was esteemed as honourable and influential.

At the church service, Dogara emotionally recalled his mother’s exemplary qualities, lauding her courage, impact, and devotion to God, expressing gratitude for her legacy, and pledging to share her story with the world in the future.

Bidding farewell to his mother, Dogara stated, “Mama’s life modeled guts, gumption, grit, gravitas and groundedness.

“Mama was also relentless and as bold as a lion with a more compelling, impactful presence. I am grateful beyond words to have fallen heir to your legacy of reckless boldness, which defined your walk with God and the multitudes you touched in special ways.

“I am comforted by the fact that my soul knows that you are at peace with the Lord when you are told these gracious words, well done, thou good and faithful servants enter into your rest.”