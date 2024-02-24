Bandits Kill One Of Seven Captives Over Failure To Pay N290 Million Ransom

One of the victims abducted from the Kuduru community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has been killed by bandits.

Naija News reports that the bandits who abducted the seven persons, on December 28, 2023, including a pregnant woman, also threatened to kill the remaining captives if the N290 million ransom is not raised.

A community source who spoke with Daily Post disclosed that the bandits broke the news of the execution of Olayinka Ogunyemi, a civil engineer, on Friday, after members of the families of the hostages failed to pay the N290 million demanded.

The source said they threatened to kill the remaining captives, including one-and-a-half-year-old boy, two siblings, a pregnant woman and two men.

He gave the names of those being held as Godwin Rachel Adeoye, Godwin Dominic, Austin Buremo, Hassan Usman, Hassan Faosiya and Bako Azeez.

The source said, “They called us yesterday that they have killed Engineer Olayinka Ogunyemi. They told us that they will kill the rest if we don’t bring N290 million.

“We have already paid N23 million and sent food and other items they demanded, but none of our people have been released.

“We are scared and helpless now that they will not kill the pregnant woman and her child, the two siblings and the two men.

“We are appealing to the federal government, the police and the army to step up efforts to rescue our people because their abductors said Nigeria has offended them and they would retaliate.”