Video: ‘This Is A Coup’ – Gowon Reacts Over ‘Ambush’ To Speak In Hausa

Former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, in a video making rounds online, said there was a coup against him after he was ambushed and asked to speak in Hausa when he wanted to talk about the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.

Naija News reports that Gowon addressed journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the viral video, Gowon objected to speaking in Hausa, saying he has spoken mainly in English for almost 80 years.

He further demanded that someone get an interpreter while he communicates in English.

Part of his words read, “Wait a minute, who told you I am going to do it in Hausa? Oh my goodness, look, for almost 80 years, I have been always speaking mostly in English… This is an ambush. This is a coup. No, No…. My Hausa is not good enough to say it in Hausa.”

Gowon Urges ECOWAS To Lift Sanctions On Mali, B’Faso, Niger

In a related news, Yakubu Gowon, has recommended that the sanctions against Burkina Faso, the Niger Republic, and Mali be lifted by the regional bloc group.

Naija News reports that Gowon, who is one of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), made a plea on Wednesday in an open letter to the presidents of the ECOWAS member states and the heads of state.

During a press conference in Abuja, Gowon delivered the letter to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray. Gowon expressed concern that the announcement by Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Niger Republic to leave ECOWAS poses a threat to the bloc’s unity and has significant implications for common citizens.