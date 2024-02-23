Oyo Bridge Collapses, Residents Stranded Over Heavy Flood

Motorists and residents of the Olodo community in the Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde, to intervene as the only alternative route to ease the movement of people has been washed away by a flood following a torrential rain in the early hours of Thursday.

Naija News learnt that the collapsed bridge is the only connecting link between Ibadan, the state capital, and Iwo in Osun State.

However, hundreds of commuters, travellers, and residents plying the alternative bridge were stranded due to the flood that overflowed and washed away the bridge.

According to PUNCH, there is heavy traffic due to the flood, leading to hours of waiting before road users can access the bridge.

Some of the motorists and residents of the area called on Makinde to intervene in the condition experienced on the road.

A student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Kazeem Alabi, said, “I can only appeal to the governor to help us talk to the contractor for speedy completion of the road. The alternative bridge was flooded. I cannot access it, and I’ve spent almost one hour here.”

A commercial driver, Abasi Olayemi, said, “We experienced a similar situation last year, and the rain had just started. We are appealing to both he governor and contractor to assist complete the road in time.”

A resident, Lekan Anjorin, said, “I was to join my colleagues at somewhere around Gbagi for a business trip to Abuja but I have missed now. I will go back home and sleep.”

Meanwhile, the state government had awarded the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Iwo Road, a federal road, and the contractor handling the bridge assured the government that the first phase of the two-phase span would be completed early this year.