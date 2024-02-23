FG Gives Update On Agreements Reached With Oganised Labour

The Federal Government has revealed that there has been substantial progress on the agreements reached with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Recall that on February 8, the NLC and the TUC issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government over the rising cost of living in the country and the failure to honour the 16-point agreement that was reached on October 2, 2023.

The unions said the agreement focused on the payment of N35,000 wage award to workers for six months, the inauguration of a Committee on Minimum Wage review, and the provision of buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), among others.

However, according to the minister, the federal government had paid the N35,000 wage award for four months and the remaining two months were being processed.

Onyejeocha said the minimum wage review committee has been inaugurated, and discussions have commenced, adding that the government has also commenced discussions with relevant stakeholders on the issue of various tax incentives.

She added that the government is committed to social dialogue with organised labour and other stakeholders towards achieving industrial peace and harmony while prioritising workers’ welfare.

She said: “Government has reviewed the commitments made with the Organized Labour in the agreement entered with Labour and wishes to state that very substantial progress has been made in the following areas.

“With respect to the suspension of the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel for Six Months beginning from October 2023, this was effected immediately. It is on record that no one has been subjected to this form of taxation since October 2023.

“On the provision of CNG Buses and Conversion Kits, the government has so far made substantial financial commitments in this area. These buses will be rolled out very soon to alleviate the transportation challenges being faced by Nigerians.

“On the issue of various tax incentives as contained in the agreement, the government has commenced a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders while all necessary machinery is being put in place for effective implementation.

“On the leadership crises rocking NURTW and RTEAN, the government waded into the matter, and the issue has been amicably resolved. The Lagos State Government was mandated to address the matter, and as we speak, the Executive Body of the Union has been inaugurated, and all contending issues are resolved.

“With respect to the outstanding salaries and wages of tertiary education workers in all the federally-owned educational institutions, the government has paid in full the four months outstanding salaries to ASUU as approved by Mr. President. Action is ongoing with respect to other Unions as well.

“So far, 3,140,819 households, including vulnerable pensioners, have benefitted from the N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer amounting to N68.3 Billion before the temporary suspension of the programme.

“With respect to the issue of subsidised distribution of fertilisers to farmers across the country, the government has made tremendous progress in this regard to ensure effective distribution to farmers to boost agricultural production.”