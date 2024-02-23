FG Considers Deployment Of Agro Rangers To Tackle Insecurity On Farms

The Federal Government has said it is considering the deployment of agro-rangers to address insecurity in farms.

The National Economic Council (NEC)made this known on Thursday during its 139th meeting held virtually and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to a statement by the spokesman to the vice president, Stanley Nwokocha, the council also deliberated on making fertilizer available to farmers.

NEC said fertiliser is a key component of agricultural productivity “which the government is striving to attain”, urging the state governors to embrace modern agricultural practices to increase productivity.

The vice-president directed a meeting of the federal government with major fertilizer producers in the country, including Indorama, Dangote and Notore”.

It added: “Council also considered the establishment of Agro-Rangers in the short-term and the possible creation of state police in the long-term to address security threats on farmers. This was after a presentation by the Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam.”

Shettima said Nigeria will overcome its economic challenges by working together to build a clear and practical roadmap through short-term, medium-term, and long-term policies.

Also speaking, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said the government is also planning to release 42,000 metric tonnes of food commodities from the national strategic reserve to address increasing prices.