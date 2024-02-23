Economic Hardship: Have You Seen Any Igbo Complaining? – Sunday Igboho Tells Yorubas What To Do

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said President Bola Tinubu should not be blamed for the current economic woes in the country.

Naija News reports that Igboho stated this while addressing his followers in Oyo State on Friday.

Igboho referenced how he spoke on the need for the South-West to liberate themselves during the administration of the past President, Muhammadu Buhari, but people failed to listen to him.

According to him, the South-East is not protesting or complaining over the current economic hardship because they have sent Fulani herders out of their lands and have the opportunity to engage in farming.

The activist added that Nigerians from the South-West must come together to free the region from armed Fulani herders.

He said, “Many people think Tinubu destroyed the government, but Tinubu didn’t destroy the government. My pain with Yorubas is that while Buhari was in power, I was shouting that we should come together and liberate ourselves from this suffering. Buhari had nothing to offer us.

“My pain is that some Yoruba elders are now are complaining, saying they want to hold protest that they are hungry. Have you seen any Igbo complaining? They have sent all Fulanis out of their lands and they are farming, doing what they want with their lands. Why can’t Yorubas come together and also pursue them from our fatherland, so our parents can go back to their farm lands?”