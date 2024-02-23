‘Buhari Sent DSS To Assassinate Me’ – Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Igboho, has attributed his return to Nigeria to divine intervention.

The prominent freedom fighter made his way back to the country on Thursday, just in time for his mother’s funeral, which is set to take place in Saki, Oyo State.

His return has sparked significant attention, given his high-profile status as an advocate for Yoruba autonomy and his previous encounters with Nigerian security agencies.

Igboho, on Friday, revealed that he had faced threats to his life, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) and military personnel to assassinate him at his residence.

Igboho, addressing his supporters in Oyo State in the Yoruba language, explained that his activism, specifically his vocal opposition to the killing of farmers by Fulani herders in the Southwest, was the reason behind the alleged assassination attempt.

He said: “Buhari sent his soldiers and DSS to arrest me in my house because I said Yorubas are not slaves to Fulanis, they can’t suppress us in our father’s land.

“Fulanis can’t stop our fathers and mothers from going to their farms. But, I’m back with the power of God and authority not that of man.”