Why I Dumped Labour Party – Lagos Deputy Governorship Candidate Explains

The Labour Party (LP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Islamiyat Oyefusi, has resigned her membership in the party.

Naija News reports that Oyefusi, who contested alongside Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in the 2023 governorship election, announced her resignation in a letter dated February 22, 2024, and addressed to the chairman of the party in Isele 1 ward, Ikorodu area of the state.

In the letter, Oyefusi said it was time for her to move forward because she could no longer align with the party’s current values.

She also appreciated her team and supporters across Lagos State and Nigeria for their achievements during the 2023 general election.

The letter read, “I can no longer see myself aligning with the current values of the Labour Party or as a member of the Labour Party, and the time has come for me to move forward. This letter is to hereby officially notify you of my resignation from the Labour Party.

“It has been a very interesting 10 months of my political career. I express gratitude to Almighty God for seeing me through in good health and with His mercy.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my team and supporters across the length and breadth of Lagos State and Nigeria in general, who worked tremendously hard with me, despite the difficult terrain, on our achievements during the 2023 electioneering period, an achievement, we can all be highly proud of, and for the immense support of the ObiDatti family and NCF, It was indeed an honour and a privilege to take that journey with you all.”