‘EFCC To Arraign Ex-Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed On Friday’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, before a Federal High Court on Friday.

Naija News learnt the EFCC is set to arraign Ahmed who has been in custody since Monday over alleged N10bn fraud.

“He is going to be arraigned on Friday at the Federal High Court in Ilorin for diversion of funds, amounting to N10bn,” a source told Punch.

It would be recalled that the immediate past Kwara Governor on Monday, honoured an invitation for interrogation with the EFCC on Monday.

His Chief Press Secretary, AbdulWahab Oba, confirmed his principal’s visit to the EFCC office on Monday, but said that it was only “procedural and routine”.

“Dr Ahmed’s visit to the EFCC is procedural and routine. He was invited and he honoured them as he’s always done. He’s always ready to respond to any query or question regarding his tenure as a governor of the state.”

However, later on Tuesday night, he accused the EFCC of shifting the goalpost by giving stringent bail conditions in order to keep Ahmed in its custody.

“Yes, he is still with the EFCC and we are now in a dilemma over the issue because they keep changing the goalpost during the match. The case is taking a new dimension, which we don’t really understand for now.

“Initially they said they wanted him to produce two sureties who are federal directors. The sureties came and were asked to provide landed properties in Abuja. We see this as a contradiction. The case was initially handled by the EFCC office in Abuja before it was transferred to Ilorin over the issue of jurisdiction. Additionally, he has been denied access to his doctors, medication and direct access to his cook,” Oba said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, some supporters of the Governor stormed the EFCC office in Ilorin, demanding the immediate release of the ex-Governor or in the alternative, that the anti-graft agency should charge him to court.