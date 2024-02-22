Sunday Igboho Returns To Nigeria

Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has finally returned to Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that Igboho has been away from Nigeria since 2021, when he eloped to the Benin Republic to escape arrest after the Department of State Services, DSS, declared him wanted.

The secret police had invaded his home in the Soka area of Oyo State over alleged terrorism charges and attacks on Fulani herders allegedly responsible for the unrest in the Southwest.

While attempting to travel to Germany, Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic and remanded in prison.

However, he recently regained his freedom after two years in a Beninese prison.

Confirming his return, Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, in a terse statement via X on Thursday, said the Yoruba Nation activist was in the country for his mother’s burial.

He wrote: “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A.ADEYEMO.

“The body of MRS S.A ADEYEMO was picked up from the mortuary in SAKI TOWN some few hours ago.”

It would be recalled that Igboho, while in prison at Benin Republic, lost his mother, who lived in Saki, Oyo State.