Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 22nd February 2024

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1880 and sell at N1900 on Wednesday 21st February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1605 Selling Rate 1606

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Wednesday, revealed that the price of diesel rose by 39.11 percent from N828.82 in January 2023 to N1153.01 in January 2024.

Naija News reports that the statistic bureau, in its latest AGO price watch released on Wednesday, detailed that the price of diesel rose by 2.34 per cent from N1126.69 in December 2023 to N1153.01 in January 2024.

According to the data, fuel was most expensive in Kebbi at N1433.33 and the cheapest in Borno at N927.27.

The NBS report read, “The average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers increased by 39.11% on a year-on-year basis from a lower cost of N828.82 per litre recorded in the corresponding month of last year to a higher cost of N1153.01 per litre in January 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, an increase of 2.34% was recorded from N1126.69 in the preceding month of December 2023 to an average of N1153.01 in January 2024. Looking at the variations in the State prices, the top three State with the highest average price of the product in January 2024 include Kebbi State (N1433.33), Kogi State (N1300.00) and Abuja (N1226.70). Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in the following State namely, Borno State (N927.27), Kano State (N940.89) and Taraba State (N988.33).”